RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Fluffhead Kush 500mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Fluffhead Kush [orig: Headband x Phishhead Kush] is a complex poly-hybrid strain featuring a piney sweet inhale, a creamy finish, and euphoric relaxation.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Fluffhead
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Fluffhead is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Fluffhead - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
