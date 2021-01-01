 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Grape Stomper 1g
Hybrid

RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Grape Stomper 1g

by RYTHM

Write a review
RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Grape Stomper 1g

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
75.81%
CBD
--
$96.00

Also at 7 other stores nearby

Store updated

About this product

RYTHM Hybrid 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Grape Stomper [orig: Purple Elephant x Chemdawg Sour Diesel] is a fast-acting, long-lasting sativa dominant strain featuring subtle grape flavors and a classic lemon-diesel funk.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Grape Stomper OG

Grape Stomper OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bred by Gage Green Genetics, Grape Stomper OG crosses their famous Grape Stomper with New York OG Kush for a kush heavy spin. The result is a strain with the frosty qualities of Grape Stomper and a potent OG high. Consumers can expect a sweet, grape, piney, and lemon terpene profile alongside a thick, sedative high.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review