RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Hells Bells 300mg
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Hells Bells [orig: Legend OG x GMOTK] is a pungent hybrid, featuring pronounced notes of diesel and garlic and a balanced mind-body high.
RYTHM
Hell's Bells
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Hell’s Bells is an indica marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the effects of Hell’s Bells. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
