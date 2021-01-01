RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Lavender Gelato 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Lavender Gelato [orig: A Green Thumb original] is a well balanced hybrid, filled with savory, earthy flavors and highlighted by light floral bouquet.
About this brand
RYTHM
