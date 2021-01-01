RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Layer Cake 300mg
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Layer Cake [orig: Wedding Cake x GMO/TK] is a balanced hybrid with sweet cake-like flavors complemented with layers of diesel and earth.
RYTHM
Layer Cake
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Layer Cake is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Layer Cake. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review below.
