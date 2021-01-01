Cantaloupe Haze Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
RYTHM Hybrid 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Mandarin Jack [orig: Mandarin Sunset x Jack Herer] is a hybrid strain with sunny pops of lemon and orange peel and a smooth, earthy finish.
Ethos Genetics crossed the award-winning Jack Herer with Mandarin Sunset to get Mandarin Jack, a variable cross that produces an array of quality flowers. Most phenotypes lean toward Mandarin Sunset and have a more physical body high, but some take on Jack Herer’s sativa-like bud structure. Phenos vary in smell from tasty bubblegum to gassy fuel, but whichever pheno you get your hands on, Mandarin Jack is always a treat.
Be the first to review this product.