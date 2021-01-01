RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Pineapple Muffin 300mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Pineapple Muffin [orig: Pineapple Train Wreck x Blueberry Muffin] is a balanced hybrid with a delicious blend of pineapple and sweet blueberry flavors.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Pineapple Muffin
Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Pineapple Muffin is a cross of Blueberry Muffin and Pineapple Trainwreck. It is a vigorous plant that puts out huge yields and has dense buds that are light green and speckled with purple. It has a sweet blueberry terpene profile with hints of pineapple. Sweet and inviting, Pineapple Muffin offers a relaxed and pleasurable high for all consumers.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.