RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Power Kush 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Power Kush [orig: Afghani x Skunk #1] is a euphoric and relaxing hybrid with hints of sweet strawberry, orange, and skunk. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Power Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
A popular cannabis strain in Amsterdam, the buds of Power Kush have an abundance of resin with white and orange hairs. The aroma is likened to a sweet skunk smell with a light touch of strawberry and orange. The effects are both cerebral and physical with a THC content up to 16% and a CBD of 0.18%. Flowering time is 7-8 weeks.
