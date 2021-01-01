RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge S.C. Slimer 300mg
RYTHM Hybrid 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: S.C. Slimer [orig: Strawberry Cough x Slimer OG] is a euphoric hybrid, featuring a delicious earthy aroma and unmistakable berry-skunk flavors.
