RYTHM Hybrid Vape Cartridge Sour Banana Sherbet 500mg
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Hybrid 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Sour Banana Sherbet [orig: Sour Diesel x Banana Sherbet] is a perfectly balanced hybrid, with a rich banana flavor balanced by an intense diesel.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Sour Banana Sherbet
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Sour Banana Sherbet is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. This strain produces heavy-hitting effects that may make you feel relaxed and sleepy. Sour Banana Sherbet features a mix of sour fruit and diesel flavors that consumers love. Growers say this strain is easy to grow but stretches a great deal, meaning height management techniques are a must for anyone wanting to grow this at home.
