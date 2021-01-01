RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Pen FMJ 300mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: FMJ [orig: Face Off OG x Grandpa’s Breath (OGKB x (Tahoe OG x GDP)] is a relaxing indica dominant strain featuring bright lemon candy flavor with subtle undertones of sweet pine.
About this brand
RYTHM
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.