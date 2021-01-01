RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Pen Purple Urkle 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Purple Urkle is a classic indica dominant strain with pungent grape, earth, and skunk flavors that give way to profound relaxation.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Purple Urkle
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.
