RYTHM Indica Dominant Full Spectrum Vape Pen Scout Breath 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Scout Breath, an indica dominant strain, has kushy earth aromas, knockout power, and a real presence. The mother of this potent cultivar was the 2015 ICmag Cup Champion and Scout Breath carries on that legacy as a champion contender.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Scout Breath
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Scout Breath is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Scout Breath - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
