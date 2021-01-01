 Loading…

  5. RYTHM Indica Dominant Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Cherry Alien OG 3.5g
Hybrid

RYTHM Indica Dominant Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Cherry Alien OG 3.5g

by rythm

rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM Indica Dominant Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Cherry Alien OG 3.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Cherry Alien [orig: Irene Alien OG x Aliendog Cherry] is an indica dominant strain, offering notes of sweet cherry licorice and head-to-toe relaxation.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Cherry Alien OG

Cherry Alien OG
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Ocimene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Alien OG is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Cherry Alien OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

