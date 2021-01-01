 Loading…

  5. RYTHM Indica Dominant Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Mango Sherbert 3.5g
RYTHM Indica Dominant Hand Trimmed Premium Flower Mango Sherbert 3.5g

RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Mango Sherbert [orig: Mango Trees x Humbold Sherbert] is a relaxing and mood-elevating indica dominant strain, filled with mango, sweet cream, and berry flavors.

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

Mango Sherbert

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Mango Sherbert is an indica-dominant cross between Mango Trees, Mango Kush, and Sherbert. It grows fluffy, resinous buds that produce a fruity aroma of mango and sherbert. Mango Sherbert keeps you motivated, making it an ideal strain for an afternoon adventure or creative escapes.

