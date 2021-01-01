Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 37.8 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: OG Story is an indica dominant strain that combines classic flavors of pine and earth, delivering a strong initial head buzz, followed by a peaceful body high.
OG Story is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of OG Story - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Be the first to review this product.