 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Buds Blue Frost 1/8oz
Hybrid

RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Buds Blue Frost 1/8oz

by rythm

Write a review
rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Buds Blue Frost 1/8oz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Bud eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated, delivering optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors at a great value. Strain description: Blue Frost [orig: Blue Monster x Jack Frost] is a relaxing and euphoric indica dominant strain, with distinct layers of fruit, cheese, and mint.

About this brand

rythm Logo
RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Blue Frost

Blue Frost
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Frost is a hybrid that balances the genetics of Blue Monster and Jack Frost to create a 60/40 indica-dominant cross. Breeder Goldenseed has developed this strain to produce dense buds that show a range of deep violet hues and produces a pungent mixture of aromas. The flavor is an interesting combination of sweet fruity notes with a sharp cheese-like undertone. This hybrid is sure to lift your mood and replace any stress you may have with smile on your face.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review