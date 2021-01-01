 Loading…

RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Buds OG Story 1/8oz

by rythm

rythm Cannabis Flower RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Buds OG Story 1/8oz

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant Mini Bud eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated, delivering optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors at a great value. Strain description: OG Story is an indica dominant strain that combines classic flavors of pine and earth, delivering a strong initial head buzz, followed by a peaceful body high.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

OG Story

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

OG Story is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of OG Story - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

