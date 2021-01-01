RYTHM Indica Dominant PAX Pod Alien Apple Warp 500mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives. Strain description: Alien Apple Warp [orig: Sour Apple IBL x Tahoe Alien] is an indica dominant strain with a fruity, tropical aroma and playful mix of sweet and sour tastes.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Alien Apple Warp
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Alien Apple Warp is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Alien Apple Warp - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
