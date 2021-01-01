RYTHM Indica Dominant PAX Pod Critical Kush 500mg
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg PAX Pods use the highest quality, full-spectrum cannabis oil in combination with customizable PAX technology. These strain-specific full-plant extracts contain no fillers or additives. Strain description: Critical Kush [orig: Critical Mass x OG Kush] is a relaxing indica dominant strain that epitomizes dank with aromas of kushy earth, wild herbs, and a hint of citrus.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Critical Kush is a potent indica marijuana strain. Bred by Barney’s Farm, this popular strain blends together two famed cannabis staples, Critical Mass and OG Kush. Aromatic notes of earthiness and spice usher in a calming sensation that relaxes the mind and body. Critical Kush pairs a staggeringly high THC content with a moderate dose of CBD, making this strain a perfect nighttime medication for pain, stress, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Growers cultivating this strain indoors will wait 50 to 60 days for Critical Kush to complete its flowering cycle.
