RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower Blue Frost 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Blue Frost [orig: Blue Monster x Jack Frost] is a relaxing and euphoric indica dominant strain, with distinct layers of fruit, cheese, and mint.
About this brand
rythm
About this strain
Blue Frost
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Frost is a hybrid that balances the genetics of Blue Monster and Jack Frost to create a 60/40 indica-dominant cross. Breeder Goldenseed has developed this strain to produce dense buds that show a range of deep violet hues and produces a pungent mixture of aromas. The flavor is an interesting combination of sweet fruity notes with a sharp cheese-like undertone. This hybrid is sure to lift your mood and replace any stress you may have with smile on your face.
