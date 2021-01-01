 Loading…

  5. RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower Brownie Scout #3 3.5g
RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Brownie Scout #3 [orig: A Green Thumb original] is a myrcene-rich indica dominant strain, with fresh, earthy, and peppery flavors and the feeling of blissful relaxation. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

Brownie Scout is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) with Kosher Kush. Brownie Scout is a sweet treat that tastes like chocolate and smells a little skunky when smoked. Brownie Scout is thought to be one of the strongest strains you can smoke, which means anyone with a low THC tolerance should be cautious when trying this strain. Smoking Brownie Scout will give you a sedated, euphoric, full-body high that is ideal for night time use or on days when you're stuck inside. Medical marijuana patients choose Brownie Scout for its sleep-inducing qualities.

