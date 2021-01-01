RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower Casino Kush 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Casino Kush [orig: White Walker x Blue Flame #29] is a heavy hitting indica dominant strain, with inviting layers of earthy pine and diesel.
About this brand
rythm
About this strain
Casino Kush
Casino Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Casino Kush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
