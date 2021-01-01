RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower Fruitcake 1/8oz
by rythmWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Fruitcake [orig: Sherbet Dreams x Cherry Pie] is a fruit-forward indica dominant strain, with a complex layering of sensory effects that starts with a tingle behind the eyes and grows subtly into full body relaxation.
About this brand
rythm
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.