RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower Hindu Kush x Chaos Kush 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Hindu Kush x Chaos Kush is an indica dominant cross with flavors of spicy earth and sweet sandalwood and a euphoric onset that succumbs to cerebral relaxation.
About this brand
RYTHM
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
