RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium Flower Purple Urkle 1/8oz
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Premium flower eighths (3.5g) offer a variety of expertly cultivated and meticulously cured strains with optimal potencies, lush aromas, and rich flavors. Strain description: Purple Urkle is a classic indica dominant strain with pungent grape, earth, and skunk flavors that give way to profound relaxation.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Purple Urkle
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.
