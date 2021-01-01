 Loading…

RYTHM Indica Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen Blue Frost 300mg

by RYTHM

Cannabinoids

THC
71.67%
CBD
--
About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Blue Frost [orig: Blue Monster x Jack Frost] is a relaxing and euphoric indica dominant strain, with distinct layers of fruit, cheese, and mint.

About this brand

RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.

About this strain

Blue Frost

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Frost is a hybrid that balances the genetics of Blue Monster and Jack Frost to create a 60/40 indica-dominant cross. Breeder Goldenseed has developed this strain to produce dense buds that show a range of deep violet hues and produces a pungent mixture of aromas. The flavor is an interesting combination of sweet fruity notes with a sharp cheese-like undertone. This hybrid is sure to lift your mood and replace any stress you may have with smile on your face.

