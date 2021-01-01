 Loading…

RYTHM Indica Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen Casino Kush 300mg

by rythm

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Casino Kush [orig: White Walker x Blue Flame #29] is a heavy hitting indica dominant strain, with inviting layers of earthy pine and diesel.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Casino Kush

Casino Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Casino Kush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

