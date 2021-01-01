RYTHM Indica Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen Fruitcake 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Fruitcake [orig: Sherbet Dreams x Cherry Pie] is a fruit-forward indica dominant strain, with a complex layering of sensory effects that starts with a tingle behind the eyes and grows subtly into full body relaxation.
About this brand
RYTHM
