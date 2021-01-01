Cantaloupe Haze Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Mango Sherbert [orig: Mango Trees x Humbold Sherbert] is a relaxing and mood-elevating indica dominant strain, filled with mango, sweet cream, and berry flavors.
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Mango Sherbert is an indica-dominant cross between Mango Trees, Mango Kush, and Sherbert. It grows fluffy, resinous buds that produce a fruity aroma of mango and sherbert. Mango Sherbert keeps you motivated, making it an ideal strain for an afternoon adventure or creative escapes.
