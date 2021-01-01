RYTHM Indica Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen OG Story 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: OG Story is an indica dominant strain that combines classic flavors of pine and earth, delivering a strong initial head buzz, followed by a peaceful body high.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
OG Story
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
