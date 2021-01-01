 Loading…

  RYTHM Indica Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen OG Story 300mg
Hybrid

RYTHM Indica Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen OG Story 300mg

by RYTHM

RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: OG Story is an indica dominant strain that combines classic flavors of pine and earth, delivering a strong initial head buzz, followed by a peaceful body high.

About this brand

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

OG Story

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene
OG Story is a hybrid marijuana strain with an unknown lineage. This strain produces relaxing effects that are mentally and physically soothing. Consumers say OG Story makes them feel hungry and happy with light sensations of euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, depression, and eating disorders. OG Story features a flavor profile that is sour, skunky, and earthy. The aroma is sour and citrus-forward. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense buds with dark green foliage and red pistils. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed OG Story, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

