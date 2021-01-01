RYTHM Indica Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen Stardust OG 300mg
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Stardust OG [orig: Chem Dog x Key Lime Pie x Northern Lights] is a relaxing indica dominant strain, delivering pungent, earthy, and peppery aromas and flavors.
RYTHM
Star Dust OG
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Star Dust OG is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Star Dust OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
