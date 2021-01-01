RYTHM Indica Dominant Ready to Use Vape Pen Triple Chocolate Chip 300mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg Disposable Vape Pens are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Triple Chocolate Chip [orig: Mint Chocolate Chip x Triple OG] is an extremely relaxing indica dominant strain with hints of gas and chocolate.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Triple Chocolate Chip
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.
