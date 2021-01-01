RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Alternative Sunset 1g
RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap contains 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Alternative Sunset [orig: Sunset Sherbert x Animal Cookies] is a calming indica dominant strain, featuring pungent earthy and diesel flavors.
RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.
