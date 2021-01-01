RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Black Afghan .5g
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap contains .5g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Black Afghan [orig: Black Domina x Afghani #1] is a powerful indica-dominant strain, with a pronounced peppery spice and a pleasant sugary exhale.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Black Afghan
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Black Afghan is a complex indica-dominant strain with euphoric and relaxing effects. The flowers develop as jade, pine tree-shaped colas with dark green, nearly black sugar leaves. Black Afghan’s terpene profile is an aromatic mixture of pepper, earth, and sage smothered in dark berries, alluding to the strain’s cerebral and physical effects. This strain’s heady, uplifted buzz and relaxing, munchie-inducing body effects make it perfect for a lazy afternoon.
