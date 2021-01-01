 Loading…

Hybrid

RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Blue Frost .5g

by RYTHM

RYTHM Concentrates Solvent RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Blue Frost .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap contains .5g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Blue Frost [orig: Blue Monster x Jack Frost] is a relaxing and euphoric indica dominant strain, with distinct layers of fruit, cheese, and mint.

About this brand

Discover a beat that's all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle.

About this strain

Blue Frost

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

Blue Frost is a hybrid that balances the genetics of Blue Monster and Jack Frost to create a 60/40 indica-dominant cross. Breeder Goldenseed has developed this strain to produce dense buds that show a range of deep violet hues and produces a pungent mixture of aromas. The flavor is an interesting combination of sweet fruity notes with a sharp cheese-like undertone. This hybrid is sure to lift your mood and replace any stress you may have with smile on your face.

