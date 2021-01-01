RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Casino Kush 1g
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap contains 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Casino Kush [orig: White Walker x Blue Flame #29] is a heavy hitting indica dominant strain, with inviting layers of earthy pine and diesel.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Casino Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Casino Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Casino Kush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.