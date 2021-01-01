 Loading…

RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Casino Kush .5g

by RYTHM

RYTHM Concentrates Solvent RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Casino Kush .5g

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap contains .5g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Casino Kush [orig: White Walker x Blue Flame #29] is a heavy hitting indica dominant strain, with inviting layers of earthy pine and diesel.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Casino Kush

Casino Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Casino Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Casino Kush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

