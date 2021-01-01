RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap OG Story 1g
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap contains 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: OG Story is an indica dominant strain that combines classic flavors of pine and earth, delivering a strong initial head buzz, followed by a peaceful body high.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
OG Story
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
OG Story is a hybrid marijuana strain with an unknown lineage. This strain produces relaxing effects that are mentally and physically soothing. Consumers say OG Story makes them feel hungry and happy with light sensations of euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, depression, and eating disorders. OG Story features a flavor profile that is sour, skunky, and earthy. The aroma is sour and citrus-forward. According to growers, this strain flowers into dense buds with dark green foliage and red pistils. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed OG Story, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.