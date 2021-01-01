RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Stardust OG .5g
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap contains .5g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Stardust OG [orig: Chem Dog x Key Lime Pie x Northern Lights] is a relaxing indica dominant strain, delivering pungent, earthy, and peppery aromas and flavors.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Star Dust OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Star Dust OG is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Star Dust OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
