Hybrid

RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Triple Chocolate Chip 1g

by RYTHM

RYTHM Concentrates Solvent RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Triple Chocolate Chip 1g

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$75.00

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap contains 1g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Triple Chocolate Chip [orig: Mint Chocolate Chip x Triple OG] is an extremely relaxing indica dominant strain with hints of gas and chocolate.

About this brand

RYTHM Logo
Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Triple Chocolate Chip

Triple Chocolate Chip
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.

 

