RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap Triple Chocolate Chip .5g
by RYTHMWrite a review
Reserve online, pick up in-store
- at gLeaf - Rockville
- Open until 9:00 PM
- 17.4 miles away
Also at 2 other stores nearby
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant Terp Sap contains .5g of highly concentrated, terpene-rich cannabis in an easy-to-use syringe. Strain description: Triple Chocolate Chip [orig: Mint Chocolate Chip x Triple OG] is an extremely relaxing indica dominant strain with hints of gas and chocolate.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Triple Chocolate Chip
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.