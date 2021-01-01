 Loading…

  5. RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Blue Flame OG 1g
RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Blue Flame OG 1g

by rythm

About this product

RYTHM Indica Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Blue Flame OG [orig: OG #18 x White Walker] is a calming indica dominant strain, with sweet but pungent diesel aromas and flavors.

About this brand

RYTHM is a national cannabis brand with a singular promise: to provide consistent, authentic experiences that empower consumers to live their best lives. Every flower, vape, or concentrates product in the RYTHM family exists in four relatable categories that emphasize experience and emotion over strain names and technical lingo: Energize, Relax, Balance, and Heal. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

About this strain

Blue Flame

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Super Blue Dream and Inferno Haze come together to create a Haze-forward cultivar bred by the Gage Green Group. It mixes the sweet berry and haze aromas from Super Blue Dream with the peppery scents of Inferno Haze. This strain produces a creative, energetic high with a heavy feel thanks to Inferno Haze.

