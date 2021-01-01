 Loading…

RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Brownie Scout 300mg

by RYTHM

RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Brownie Scout [orig: A Green Thumb original] is an indica dominant strain, offering a spicy-sweet profile and the feeling of blissful relaxation.

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

Brownie Scout is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Platinum Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) with Kosher Kush. Brownie Scout is a sweet treat that tastes like chocolate and smells a little skunky when smoked. Brownie Scout is thought to be one of the strongest strains you can smoke, which means anyone with a low THC tolerance should be cautious when trying this strain. Smoking Brownie Scout will give you a sedated, euphoric, full-body high that is ideal for night time use or on days when you're stuck inside. Medical marijuana patients choose Brownie Scout for its sleep-inducing qualities.

