RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Casino Kush 500mg
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Candy Margy [orig: Wedding Pie x Frozen Margy] is a relaxing, yet balanced indica dominant strain with a piney and lemony aroma and a sweet buttery flavor.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Casino Kush
Casino Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Casino Kush - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
