RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Cherry Alien 300mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Cherry Alien [orig: Irene Alien OG x Aliendog Cherry] is an indica dominant strain, offering notes of sweet cherry licorice and head-to-toe relaxation.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Cherry Alien OG
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Pinene
Cherry Alien OG is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Cherry Alien OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.