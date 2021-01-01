 Loading…

Indica

RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Extreme Cream 300mg

by RYTHM

RYTHM Concentrates Cartridges RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Extreme Cream 300mg

RYTHM Indica Dominant 300mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Extreme Cream [orig: Extreme OG x Cookies & Cream] is a heavy-handed indica dominant strain with creamy, buttery flavors that pair well with a restful evening in. MAY HELP TO TEMPORARILY PROMOTE THESE EFFECTS. EFFECTS MAY VARY BY CONSUMER.

Discover a beat that’s all your own. RYTHM harnesses the unique qualities of each strain for the full spectrum of mind and body benefits. From the flavor to the feeling, our craft is high-quality cannabis that hits on every note. A true-to-plant experience in a variety of products to fit your lifestyle. FOLLOW US TO #FINDYOURRYTHM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindYourRYTHM/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rythm_official/

Extreme Cream

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Extreme Cream by Exotic Genetix is the pungent cross between Extreme OG and Cookies & Cream. This strain develops deep purple colas dusted with trichomes and emits a strong, earthy aroma that is somehow creamy on the nose and buttery on the palate. Extreme Cream’s effects are uplifting for some, offering mood elevation that may abate anxiety and spur conversation. Others may experience tranquilizing effects alongside euphoria, appetite stimulation, and couch lock.   

