RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Fruitcake 500mg
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Fruitcake [orig: Sherbet Dreams x Cherry Pie] is a fruit-forward indica dominant strain, with a complex layering of sensory effects that starts with a tingle behind the eyes and grows subtly into full body relaxation.
About this brand
RYTHM
