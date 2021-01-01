RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Kush Mountains 1g
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 1g cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Kush Mountains [orig: White Walker x Blue Flame #4] is an intensely relaxing indica dominant strain, filled with flavors of earth, lemon, and sweet diesel.
About this brand
RYTHM
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.