RYTHM Indica Dominant Vape Cartridge Stardust OG 500mg
by RYTHMWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
RYTHM Indica Dominant 500mg cartridges are filled with the highest quality, CO2 extracted, full spectrum oil and enhanced with superior CCELL hardware. #FindYourRYTHM with strain specific, full plant extracts – with no fillers or additives. Strain description: Stardust OG [orig: Chem Dog x Key Lime Pie x Northern Lights] is a relaxing indica dominant strain, delivering pungent, earthy, and peppery aromas and flavors.
About this brand
RYTHM
About this strain
Star Dust OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Star Dust OG is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Star Dust OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.